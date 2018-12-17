Croma gets more social with brand, focuses on driving consumers to stores

For the first time in the 12 years since it opened its first store, Croma that is owned by the Tata group’s Infiniti Retail turned in a net profit. The company posted Rs 166 billion as net profit in 2018 against a net loss of Rs 570 million the previous year.

While the retailer still has significant accumulated losses, this could well be an inflection point for the company that believes that the tide is finally turning. Croma says it saw 20 per cent same store growth in sales in October 2018 over the same period in the previous year. While there are big challenges, given that ...