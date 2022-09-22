JUST IN
Strong demand to drive gains for stocks of city gas distributors
Electric vehicle launch success key to further gains for M&M stock
Positive triggers factored into Hindustan Unilever's stock price
Adani's foray expected to trigger consolidation in cement industry
Valuations factor in multiple positives for Power Grid Corporation
Ceat spurts ahead on demand recovery and margin expansion hopes
Core brands, new launches to help Abbott India stock outperform: Analysts
Further correction in IT stocks not ruled out amid multiple headwinds
Consumption trends signal strong FY23 for mall operator Phoenix Mills
Despite low demand, Street waking up to cement sector's improving prospects
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
Torrent group to make Rs 2,900-cr bid for Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Business Standard

Crop protection firms may face headwinds due to extreme weather conditions

Despite the price hikes, margins continued to be under pressure in the quarter

Topics
Crop protection | Compass | Crop damages

Ram Prasad Sahu 

crop protection
Though most brokerages are positive on the outlook for the sector, given the uncertainty on the demand front, investors should await clarity on volume/margin trends before considering the stocks

With the exception of Sumitomo Chemical India, the stocks of the agricultural input (crop protection) makers have been on a downtrend since the start of September. UPL and PI Industries, the largest listed players have underperformed, having shed 6-8 per cent even as the benchmark BSE Sensex has been flat over this period.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Crop protection

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.