CSR initiatives: 44 listed firms included cows in charity work since FY15

The narrow lanes that lead to Bombay Panjrapole and its towering blue entrance is in sharp contrast to the vast two-acre compound inside it; a home for 350 cows in the heart of the country’s financial capital.

In a city where it’s a challenge for salaried employees to afford 500-square-feet apartments for their families, such cow shelters are multiplying — thanks to a growing flow of funds from corporate India, which has developed a fancy for Gaushalas. A two-acre plot can accommodate at least 320 apartments of 500 sq ft each, given Mumbai’s floor space ...