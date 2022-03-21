CtrlS commences work on its third data center in Hyderabad

-
CtrlS, a data center company, has started work on its third hyperscale data center in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The data center will be spread across 131,000 square feet equipped with 1,600 racks powered by 18MW of electricity.
The to-be-constructed CtrlS Gachibowli DC2 is located in the Financial District of Hyderabad sharing the neighbourhood with Capgemini, Microsoft, Virtusa, Infosys, CA, Cognizant, Cyient, ICICI, Amazon, Wipro, Hitachi Consulting, and other IT and BFSI companies.
"It gives me immense pleasure to add the third (rated-4) hyperscale data center in Hyderabad. As we commence the construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their colocation or disaster recovery needs,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Green Man of Indian Data Center Industry, Founder and CEO of CtrlS.
Hyderabad is a preferred destination for disaster recovery services, as the city falls under the seismic zone II. Major organizations such as Flipkart, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ICICI Bank, Amazon have either their offices or infrastructure co-located in the city.
“The data center will be environmental-friendly with rain harvesting, water conservation and recycling capabilities, efficient e-waste management and maximized elimination of paper and plastic. The construction will be as per LEED Platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942,” he added.
CtrlS is today one of the largest rated-4 hyperscale data center player in APAC and is trusted by 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals including Exxon Mobil, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS, HSBC, Tata Group, Disney, Chrysler, Panasonic, Birla Group, Paytm, Flipkart, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE among others.
