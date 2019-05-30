Cummins: Strong domestic growth not enough to sustain investor interest

For investors of Cummins India, a subsidiary of US-based Cummins Inc, the lack of predictability in overall growth is a concern. While the engine manufacturer has remained positive on domestic growth, exports, which account for over 30 per cent of its overall revenue, have remained the paint point for many quarters.

Exports are important, not just in terms of revenues, but also profitability. While India is not a key market for high-end products, overseas markets like Europe, Middle East and Africa are consumers of heavy-duty motors. Therefore, to scale up profitability, the ...