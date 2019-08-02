Current tech doesn't enable production of small e-cars: Maruti chairman

Maruti Suzuki announced yet another month of drop in sales on Thursday after June quarter net profit slipped by 27 per cent. Chairman R C Bhargava talks about the reasons for the slump and challenges for e-cars in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts: Your sales have been falling month-on-month and there is stress on profitability.

You had said the slowdown would be corrected after the elections, yet it goes on. What is the reason? It is a real surprise, as there is nothing in the government’s policy that will stop customers from buying a car. We are ...