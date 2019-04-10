Current IPO pipeline gives us lot of confidence: UBS India's Anuj Kapoor

Last year, there was a slump in primary market activity due to a combination of global and domestic headwinds. This year holds promise, says ANUJ KAPOOR, head of investment banking at UBS India. In an interview to Sundar Sethuraman, Kapoor says the projected economic growth, positive macro drivers, and India’s demographic are key drivers for the investment banking business.

Edited excerpts: The year 2017 was a record year for equity fundraising. However, things were not that great in 2018. What is your outlook for 2019? The year 2018 started off well, and there were a few ...