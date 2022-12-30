JUST IN
Ex-ITDC MD G Kamala Vardhana Rao takes charge as CEO of FSSAI
Exxon sues European Union in bid to block new windfall tax on oil groups
Tata Consumer acquires 23% additional stake in South Africa-based Joekels
Reliance Consumer Products to acquire majority stake in Lotus Chocolate
82% listed CPSEs don't have mandated independent directors: CAG report
EV push: Eicher Motors to pick 10.35% stake in Spain-based Stark Future
Mamaearth parent files papers for IPO, co-founders to dilute stake
Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 cr capital through non-convertible debentures
BSNL aims to introduce 4G network in 45,180 villages across India
Megha-HCC joint venture lowest bidder for BKC bullet train station
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Trai recommends 10-year renewal for multi-system operators' registrations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Customers saved Rs 1,515 crore using discounts on BigBasket in 2022

BigBasket served a total of 8.5 million households enabled by a fleet of 35,565 delivery partners

Topics
BigBasket | Online grocery

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

bigbasket

Online grocery platform BigBasket delivered over 160 million orders in 55 cities this year. According to the firm’s annual BigRecap report for 2022, Indians saved a total of Rs 1,515 crore using discounts, promo codes and offers.

According to the report, the most sold vegetable was tomato, which is technically not a vegetable at all, but a fruit.

Further, dhaniya or coriander also turned out to be a popular item with the online grocer delivering around 400 kgs of the leafy herb at its lowest price of Rs 2 per 100 grams. A total of 397,708 diapers were also delivered this year.

The company sold around 750 million products, with the most orders coming from Karnataka. BigBasket served a total of 8.5 million households enabled by a fleet of 35,565 delivery partners.

At their busiest, the company delivered 580,000 orders in a single day, while consumers placed most of their orders between 7 to 9 pm.

The Tata-owned grocer recently raised $200 million in funding and is looking to go public by 2025. According to the reports, the firm is also planning to open 400 brick and mortar stores in tier 1 cities in the next three years.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BigBasket

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 01:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.