Customers saved Rs 1,515 crore using discounts on BigBasket in 2022

platform delivered over 160 million orders in 55 cities this year. According to the firm’s annual BigRecap report for 2022, Indians saved a total of Rs 1,515 crore using discounts, promo codes and offers.



According to the report, the most sold vegetable was tomato, which is technically not a vegetable at all, but a fruit.

Further, dhaniya or coriander also turned out to be a popular item with the online grocer delivering around 400 kgs of the leafy herb at its lowest price of Rs 2 per 100 grams. A total of 397,708 diapers were also delivered this year.

The company sold around 750 million products, with the most orders coming from Karnataka. served a total of 8.5 million households enabled by a fleet of 35,565 delivery partners.

At their busiest, the company delivered 580,000 orders in a single day, while consumers placed most of their orders between 7 to 9 pm.

The Tata-owned grocer recently raised $200 million in funding and is looking to go public by 2025. According to the reports, the firm is also planning to open 400 brick and mortar stores in tier 1 cities in the next three years.