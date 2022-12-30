Customers saved Rs 1,515 crore using discounts on BigBasket in 2022

-
Online grocery platform BigBasket delivered over 160 million orders in 55 cities this year. According to the firm’s annual BigRecap report for 2022, Indians saved a total of Rs 1,515 crore using discounts, promo codes and offers.
According to the report, the most sold vegetable was tomato, which is technically not a vegetable at all, but a fruit.
Further, dhaniya or coriander also turned out to be a popular item with the online grocer delivering around 400 kgs of the leafy herb at its lowest price of Rs 2 per 100 grams. A total of 397,708 diapers were also delivered this year.
The company sold around 750 million products, with the most orders coming from Karnataka. BigBasket served a total of 8.5 million households enabled by a fleet of 35,565 delivery partners.
At their busiest, the company delivered 580,000 orders in a single day, while consumers placed most of their orders between 7 to 9 pm.
The Tata-owned grocer recently raised $200 million in funding and is looking to go public by 2025. According to the reports, the firm is also planning to open 400 brick and mortar stores in tier 1 cities in the next three years.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 01:10 IST
