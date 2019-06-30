Customers want omnipresent brands, convenience and on-demand service

Personal and convenient, is how they want their digital engagement, consumers are telling brands in India. Also the majority of consumers in the country would rather go face to face with their shopping assistants and prefer a concierge service for almost all their online dealings, much more so than in any other country.

For brands looking to craft meaningful user experiences, it is important to be to be everywhere, do everything and get close to those who they wish to serve. A customer experience report by Adobe shows that consumers in India are most likely to want personal service ...