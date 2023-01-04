JUST IN
CV growth prospects, regulatory tailwinds to drive gains for ZF India

Higher exports and improving margins on the back of softening input costs are other positives

Topics
commercial vehicle | Ashok Leyland

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Representational image

Strong growth prospects in the domestic commercial vehicle (CV) segment, softening commodity prices, higher exports and regulatory tailwinds related to mandatory safety standards are positive for auto component major ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems or ZF India (formerly Wabco India). Increased sourcing by the German parent ZF Group is also expected to boost incremental revenue growth.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:47 IST

