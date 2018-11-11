Cycle-sharing start-ups gain speed, but face potholes on road to success

When Pravin Kumar came to New Delhi a year ago to fulfil his dream of becoming an IES (Indian Engineering Services) officer, he had a difficult choice to make — rent an affordable accommodation far from the coaching centre or hire the pricier ones close to the institute. “It was a difficult situation to be in. Rooms close to the coaching were way too expensive and staying too far meant wasting a lot of time on public transport,” says Kumar.

But he soon found the solution to his problem, when he discovered a dock of cycles parked close to his institute. The ...