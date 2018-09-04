Cyient JV bags order from Indian Army for unmanned aerial vehicles

Solutions and Systems Private Limited(CSS), a joint venture between Hyderabad-based Limited and Israel's Aero Systems on Tuesday announced that it has received its first supply order from a unit of the for SpyLite mini unmanned aerial vehicle(UAV) for high-altitude aerial surveillance.

The company, however, did not disclose the order value.

SpyLite is an advanced, combat-proven, electric mini UAV system. It is optimised to offer covert and extended range real-time visual intelligence. Fully autonomous, from launch to accurate parachute recovery, the system delivers enhanced reliability even in severe weather conditions, assuring long endurance, high operational availability, the company said.

Commenting on the development, Ronen Nadir, CEO of Aero Systems said,"When looking for the perfect UAV solution, experienced end-users such as the opt for a winning combination of field-proven UAV system with high performance, diverse capabilities, high reliability, low life-cycle cost, and ease of use. That's what the SpyLite offers, and we are glad it was proven once again in the Indian Army's trials".