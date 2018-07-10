JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Arysta buy to make UPL the world's fifth largest crop protection company
Business Standard

Cyrus Mistry's harmed interests of Tata group, says V R Mehta

The National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench on Monday ruled in favour of Tata Sons, dismissing Mistry and his investment firms' petition

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry, Tata Group
Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry

Even as the legal spat between Tata Sons and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry show no signs of a thaw and in all likelihood only escalation, V R Mehta, a trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, said the two sides could have settled the issues amicably had the Mistry camp not worked against the group’s interest.

ALSO READ: NCLT overrules Cyrus Mistry in Tata boardroom battle, says he lost trust

In a major drubbing for Mistry and his investment firms, the National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench on Monday ruled in favour of Tata Sons, dismissing Mistry and his investment firms’ petition.


ALSO READ: Ahead of NCLT verdict, Cyrus Mistry fires fresh salvo at Tata Sons

The Mistry camp plans to move the National Company Appellate “In any given situation, there is always a scope of rethinking but in this case one can’t think that way because of the way the other party (Mistry camp) has behaved,” Mehta told Business Standard.
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 01:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements