Cyrus Mistry's harmed interests of Tata group, says V R Mehta

Even as the legal spat between Tata Sons and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry show no signs of a thaw and in all likelihood only escalation, V R Mehta, a trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, said the two sides could have settled the issues amicably had the Mistry camp not worked against the group’s interest.





In a major drubbing for Mistry and his investment firms, the National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench on Monday ruled in favour of Tata Sons, dismissing Mistry and his investment firms’ petition.



The Mistry camp plans to move the “In any given situation, there is always a scope of rethinking but in this case one can’t think that way because of the way the other party (Mistry camp) has behaved,” Mehta told Business Standard.