JUST IN
Auto-tech firm CarDekho Group narrows loss to Rs 246 crore in FY22
Swiggy's losses jump 2X to Rs 3,629 cr in FY22; more layoffs expected
Oyo Hotels reports net loss of Rs 333 cr in Q2; revenue increases 24%
PTC India Financial Services posts multi-fold rise in FY22 net to Rs 129 cr
Orchid Pharma Q2 EBIDTA rises 104%, revenue up 36% on increasing sales
ReNew Energy Global's Q2 loss narrows to Rs 98 cr on higher revenues
ONGC Q2 profit tumbles 30% to Rs 12,826 crore on windfall tax woes
Flipkart key driver of 13% spike in Walmart's international revenue
ONGC Q2 profit tumbles 30% to Rs 12,826 crore on windfall tax woes
JM Financial Q2 net income rises slightly to Rs 180 cr; bad loans spike
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Adani Group plans to roll out 5G services, consumer apps this year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts' Q3 revenue rises 24.7% to Rs 11,305 cr

In the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 7,432.69 crore

Topics
DMart | Q3 results | Avenue Supermarts

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DMart
The total number of stores stood at 306 as of December 31, 2022

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 24.7 per cent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 11,304.58 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 9,065.02 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 11,304.58 crore," it said while sharing an update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores stood at 306 as of December 31, 2022.

In the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 7,432.69 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DMart

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU