D2C meat brand Pescafresh to expand presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram

Pescafresh, a direct-to-consumer brand in the and category, has launched a new processing facility and distribution hub in Mumbai for its seafood, meats, eggs, ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) processing operations.

The brand, which has its presence in Mumbai and Pune, is also planning to expand its operations in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR. Independent processing units will be set up in conformity with standards laid down by Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) by November at both locations.

The Central Areal Processing and Distribution Centre (CAD) in Lower Parel, Mumbai, includes separate processing areas for seafood, poultry, mutton, and RTC and RTE with industry-leading temperature and humidity controls, said the company.

The unit also has a culinary centre, dry storage, office mezzanine, freezers, coolers, and loading docks, along with a Research & Development Centre to develop fresh products across its product range.

The facility reinforces the company's strategy of investing in infrastructure that enables the brand to create formulations that meet the needs of customers and market trends. It has been constructed to enable the highest standards in hygiene and cleanliness and various industry-standard Sanitary Standards Operating Procedures (SSOPs) have been put in place, said the release.

The company has a proficient well-trained in-house team to enforce rigorous quality measures, including the selection of through stringent grading and standardisation, and automated handling, he said.

The new facility will serve customers hygienic and 100 per cent fresh Pescafresh products as it is equipped with industry-referenced processing, and analytical capabilities and based on European standards, said the release.