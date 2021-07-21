D2C personal care brand Beco raises Rs 4 cr seed led by Climate Angels Fund

Beco, a Mumbai-based eco-friendly home & personal care D2C brand, has raised Rs 4 crore in seed round, led by Climate Angels Fund and other investors including Titan Capital, Better Capital, Rukam Capital, Sequoia Sprout, and Richa Kar (Founder of Zivame). With the added capital support, Beco aims to quadruple sales and encourage consumers to switch to sustainable living through their eco-friendly product range.

Founded in 2019 by three young entrepreneurs Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Anuj Ruia, Beco is a 100 per cent eco-friendly and zero-plastic company. During the past four years, Beco has grown into a community of over 100,000 members helping reduce 25 per cent of plastic from their daily routine.

Talking about this latest round of funding, Aditya Ruia, Co-Founder, Beco said, “Our ultimate aim is to help every individual contribute towards saving the environment, and to do so, we need to expand our distribution and customer touch points across cities. We are thankful to our investors, who are helping us to strengthen Beco’s positioning by encouraging us to continue to create eco-friendly alternatives to reduce the impact on our environment.”

Beco’s product profile boasts of a wide range of household items that are made using bamboo and cornstarch, and have no plastic components. From reusable kitchen towels, compostable garbage bags, to bamboo toothbrushes and travel kits, all of Beco’s products are chemical-free and non-GMO verified.

Anuj Ruia, Co-Founder, Beco added, “One of the major challenges that came our way was managing the cost of raw materials and eliminating plastic from packaging. To tackle the problem, we have a sustainable production and packaging model in place, however, we believe the support from our investors will further accelerate our vision and build a stronger repertoire of sustainable products with zero waste.”

By adopting a sustainable production and packaging model, Beco has saved over 500 tonnes of plastic waste that would have been generated through the production and sales of the products.

Akshay Varma, Co-Founder, Beco also spoke about why this funding matters to them. “Our goal is to provide affordable sustainable products for daily use and break the notion that eco-friendly products are expensive. Through this funding, we would be able to optimally invest in product development, distribution, and operations and take Beco to every household.”

Sumeet Singh, Managing Partner, Climate Angels Fund added, “Pollution & Climate Change is a trillion-dollar opportunity, not because of righteousness, but because of cheaper, effective and sustainable solutions that will replace existing solutions. The founders at Beco are disrupting a $12 billion Indian market of home & kitchen consumable products. And they have exhibited offshoots and growth metrics of a strong D2C brand. Beco is the first D2C deal closure of our Rs 100 crore, Climate Angels Fund.”

The company aims to expand into tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Beco products are available on its website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, and Nykaa among others. Their offline presence spans across 1,500-plus stores in India.