D2C personal care start-up Clensta raises Rs 20 cr in Series A funding

Direct-to-Consumer personal and home care products Clensta has raised over Rs 20 crore in a Series A round led by Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be used to scale up the company's sales, ramp up brand marketing and expand Clensta’s online and offline presence across India. The brand has set a target of Rs 1,000 crore revenues in the next 5 years and claims to be growing at a CAGR of over 130 per cent.

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President of Venture Catalyst said, “Clensta’s innovative cleaning technology reduces usage of water to a great extent. Clensta’s entry into the D2C segment is likely to create a new category of personal and home care products. We are optimistic that Clensta will become a billion dollar tech-driven personal care brand in the next few years.”

The five-year old start-up founded by Puneet Gupta in 2016, started with the flagship products based on waterless products (waterless body bath and shampoo).

Clensta is now tapping the D2C segment with its super cleansers filled with smart concentrates for household cleaning and plans to launch an innovative technology based personal care category.

“We will be focusing on developing innovative and sustainable products, enhancing our relations with customers and marketing and expansion of our footprints across the country. We aim to use technology to scale the personal care segment and provide personalised shopping experience to our customers.," says Puneet Gupta, Founder CEO, Clensta.