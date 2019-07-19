Dabur bucks slowdown trend; Q1 profit rises 10.3% to Rs 363 crore

India on Friday reported a 10.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 to Rs 363 crore, backed by a stronger distribution expansion in rural India and higher investments

in key brands.

Consolidated revenue grew 9.3 per cent for the quarter to Rs 2,273 crore, up from Rs 2,081 crore a year ago. The firm’s domestic FMCG business, which constitutes nearly 70 per cent of its consolidated top line, reported a volume growth of 9.6 per cent during the quarter, ahead of analysts’ estimates of 4-5 per cent.