Dabur India's investments paying rich dividends; sales volume surges 21%

The share price of Dabur India hit an all-time intra-day high of Rs 428.6 on Tuesday, before closing seven per cent higher over the previous close at Rs 420.25. The gains come after the company delivered one of its highest-ever volume growth of 21 per cent for the June 2018 quarter (Q1), ahead of growth estimates of 12-15 per cent.

The Street enthusiasm seems justified given that Dabur's investments on enhancing product visibility and reach have started paying rich dividends - a trend likely to sustain in the future. Q1 saw the company’s advertising and publicity ...