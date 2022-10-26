Dabur India to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587 crore

Fast-moving consumer goods major India is set to enter the branded spices and seasoning category. It has signed an agreement to acquire 51 per cent in Badshah Masala for a cash consideration of Rs 587.52 crore. The acquisition, the company says, is in line with its strategic intent to expand its food biz to Rs 500 crore in three years.

The spice major is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and export of ground spices, blended spices, and seasoning.

expects to complete the stake buy on or before March 31, 2023. It has also said it would acquire the residual 49 per cent stake after five years.

“The cost of acquisition of 51 per cent equity shareholding has been agreed at Rs 587.52 crore less proportionate debt as on closing date (100 per cent enterprise valuation being Rs 1,152 crore, which translates into revenue multiple of about 4.5x and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation multiple of about 19.6x of 2022-23 estimated financials),” it said in a release.

“The transaction is expected to be cash earnings per share-neutral in the first year and accretive thereafter. The acquisition is expected to be completed by this financial year. According to our agreement, we will acquire the balance 49 per cent shareholding after five years,” India Group Director P D Narang said in the release.

Mohit Burman, chairman, Dabur India, said the Indian spices and seasoning category is a large and attractive market.

“Badshah Masala is one of the key players in this space. Our investment in it will help expand this business and continue to provide unmatched quality products. This acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to build our food business. We intend to leverage our international market presence to grow this business globally,” said Burman.

In the July-September quarter, saw its net profit decline 2.8 per cent, compared with Rs 490 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The ayurveda major’s revenue stood at Rs 2,986 crore, up 6 per cent, compared with last year. Its volume growth stood at 1 per cent in the quarter.

“The impact of inflationary pressures was more pronounced in rural markets, with demand growth in the hinterland lagging behind the urban markets for the first time in five quarters,” said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India.

Dabur’s brands gained market share across 95 per cent of the product portfolio. In the juices and nectars category, the company reported a 410-basis point market share gain, digestives category improved 270 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, chyawanprash market share increased 120 bps.

Also, the company’s launches contributed around 4 per cent to total sales.

The spices market in India, according to a report by Avendus Capital, is valued at Rs 70,000 crore, in which branded spices command only 35 per cent share. The branded spices market is set to double in size by 2025 to Rs 50,000 crore.

Tata Consumer Products and ITC are also present in the segment through their brands Tata Sampann and Aashirvaad, respectively.

According to market estimates, Everest, MDH, Sakthi Masala, Aachi, and Eastern Condiments are the top players in the packaged spices market.