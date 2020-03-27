Daimler clears BS-IV stocks at Orgadam facility despite headwinds

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said on Friday that it has successfully cleared the remaining BS-IV stocks.

No BSIV units are left at the company's Oragadam facility and less than a handful of vehicles are left at dealers across the country. Despite considerable headwinds in the market including the ongoing slump in the CV industry and the challenges presented by the recent Covid-19 lockdown, DICV was able to beat the March 31 deadline for final registration of BS-IV vehicles, said the company.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “From the beginning, we fully believed in the necessity of BS-VI as a way of creating a greener future for India. This made us proactive in developing BS-VI technology so we could discontinue BSIV as quickly as possible. Rather than continuing to sell these higher-emission vehicles until the last day, we instead prioritized the environment. We are pleased to announce that our efforts have paid off and DICV once again leads the transition to a new emissions norm.”

DICV claims that it was the first CV manufacturer in India to obtain BS-VI certification for its globally-proven OM900 engine series last July, attaining a homologation certificate for its heavy-duty tractor trailer model 5528TT. The company then began production of its BS-VI-compliant OM 926 engines and MD 2 Box After Treatment Systems three months ahead of schedule in India.

DICV premiered an all-new BharatBenz CV range in January 2020 and sales of these models are now well-underway.

“As we approach the March 31 deadline, we have less than a handful of BSIV trucks left at our dealerships. Like our customers and the rest of the Indian public, we are looking forward to moving into the the next stage of our future – BSVI,” added Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president (marketing and sales), DICV.