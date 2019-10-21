Daimler India cracks down on unauthorised use of its BharatBenz brand name

BharatBenz, commercial vehicle brand of Daimler AG, has cracked down on unauthorised use of its brand name and spare parts.

Commercial Vehicles, which owns the brand BharatBenz, said that it prosecuted Pyken Industries for manufacturing and selling spare parts bearing the mark BHARATBENZ and operating an unauthorised domain under the BharatBenz brand name, thereby damaging the brand's reputation.

The Delhi High Court passed an ex parte interim order against Pyken Industries, allowing a raid to be conducted by the court appointed commissioner at two locations -- Pyken Industries Pvt Ltd Ghaziabad and BSI Sales India, Delhi.

Several products were seized including Torque rod bushes, V rod bushes, King Pin bearings and Oil Seals to name a few, said the company.

Without disclosing the value, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV, said, “It is not just about monetary damages, which may be negligible or substantial. It is about fighting back for the customer. It is about creating awareness and ensuring safety. We take brand protection seriously and this legal action shows how vigorously we will always work to protect our customers and our brand reputation.”

The use of non-genuine parts damages brand's reputation since it potentially impacts the efficiency of the vehicle and compromises on the safety of the driver, goods, passengers and bystanders.

In June this year, BharatBenz opened its first genuine parts outlet in Coimbatore and has plans to extend this to other parts of the country.