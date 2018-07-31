Daimler India MD & CEO steps down, to move to company HQ for new assignment

Commercial Vehicles (DICV) Managing Director and CEO is stepping down from his current role. He is moving to the company's headquarters to take over a new assignment. The company is yet to announce his successor.

Nesselhauf has been DICV's MD & CEO since June 2014. He will return to Germany to take over global responsibility for manufacturing engineering at Daimler Trucks' headquarters, effective October 1, 2018. His successor will be announced in due course, said

Hartmut Schick, head of Asia, said, "We thank for more than ten years of dedicated service in this strategic growth market. Under his leadership, we have firmly established our footprint in India, which includes our domestic business as well as exports from India to markets around the globe."





Nesselhauf joined Daimler Trucks' Indian project organisation in 2008 and built the local procurement and supply chain strategies from the ground up. Selecting and training the newly-formed set of suppliers to achieve the required high localisation level of more than 90 per cent today, he contributed to building one of DICV's key founding pillars. Effective June 2014, he was named DICV's MD & CEO.

Under his leadership, the company further accelerated its unprecedented ramp-up in the Indian commercial vehicle industry as it advanced to a production of almost 100,000 vehicles since 2012, domestic sales of more than 75,000 units in India, vehicle exports under the BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and brands to over 40 markets across the globe, and more than 50 million quality parts from India supplied to other Daimler entities in Europe, Japan, and North and South America.