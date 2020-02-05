Dalmia Cement subsidiary Calcom and GuarantCo settle claims amicably

(Bharat) subsidiary, Calcom, and GuarantCo, a financial creditor, have settled all claims and counter claims amicably, a statement from Dalmia Bharat Group said. The settlement also includes claims/ counter claims that were before the Guwahati Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Calcom was admitted to the tribunal following an appeal from Mauritius-based GuarantCo. However, according to the settlement, the parties shall not claim any dispute against each other relating to the petition. Sources said, the settlement amount was under Rs 100 crore. The parties are taking steps for completion of formalities for withdrawal of the petition before the NCLT, Guwahati.