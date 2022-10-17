JUST IN
Dalmia, Sagar Cements in race to buy debt-ridden Andhra Cements
Telecom Bill revisits licence raj, impinges on privacy safeguards
Flipkart unveils Flipverse, a virtual shopping experience in metaverse
JPMorgan names former Reliance M&A head as India investment banking chief
Pidilite may enter Nifty 50 once HDFC gets taken off after merger
Top headlines: Byju's raises $250 mn; ACC posts surprise Q2 loss
Action for moonlighting can ruin a career, co will show empathy: TCS COO
Phone maker Lava eyes electronics manufacturing venture with China's Huaqin
Flipkart partners with eDAO for virtual shopping experience in metaverse
DGCA asks SpiceJet to get engine oil samples of entire Q400 fleet examined
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Telecom Bill revisits licence raj, impinges on privacy safeguards
ACC posts surprise net loss in July-Sept quarter on higher expenses
Business Standard

Dalmia, Sagar Cements in race to buy debt-ridden Andhra Cements

Jaypee-owned firm undergoing bankruptcy process

Topics
Dalmia Cements | Sagar Cements | Bankruptcy

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

cement, ACC, Ambuja cement
According to statistics submitted to the stock exchanges, Andhra Cements owes Rs 970 crore of debt to its lenders.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and Sagar Cements have emerged as the top contenders to acquire Andhra Cements, which is undergoing bankruptcy process after it failed to repay its debt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dalmia Cements

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.