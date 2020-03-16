Damani family increases stake in India Cements from 11.98% to 16%

Damani family, one of the richest families in India, has further increased their stake in Ltd from 11.98 per cent to 16 per cent through open market transactions till March 16, 2020.

On February 26, had said that the investor family increased their stake by 7.27 per cent to 11.98 per cent.

The cement manufacturer on Monday said that Gopikishan Damani, Radhakishan Damani, Shrikantadevi Damani and Derive Investments, where the first two are partners, have picked up 1,24,57,180 equity shares, which is around 4.02 per cent of the total shares in the company, through open market purchase, between February 27 top March 16, 2020.

Share prices of saw a one-month peak at Rs 104.6 per share on February 26, with the announcement of Damani family picking up stake in the company. The prices declined gradually to Rs 79.6 per share on March 12, before going up to Rs 95.65 per cent on Monday. On Monday, the share price saw an increase of 9.63 per cent, according to data from BSE.

Damani family was ranked as second after Mukesh Ambani in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List with a realtime net worth of $17.3 billion. is the founder of Avenue Supermarts Ltd which promotes DMart.

According to Motilal Oswal Investment Services report in February, 2020, the company's results highlghted the demand slowdown in South India with volumes declining 10 per cent with pricing down by four per cent quarter on quarter. Demand revival in the South and subsequent pricing improvement will remain the key monitorables for the company, it said.