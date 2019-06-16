Data boom will wipe out 4G LTE, push migration towards 5G services: Nokia

The internet data boom and rising consumption of content and related services will eventually lead 4G LTE resources to exhaust, leaving operators no choice but to adopt 5G networks, said Alexander Tikhonov, vice-president and global head of customer solutions architects at Nokia.

Last week, the smartphone maker confirmed its position with 42 commercial 5G deals (more than any other vendor has announced) in place with operators around the world, 22 with named customers such as T-Mobile, Telia Company, and SoftBank. Including these deals, Nokia’s 5G deals, trials and demos total ...