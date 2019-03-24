Data can get you only to a certain point: Ex-GE vice chair Beth Comstock

What do you mean when you say “strategy is a story well told”? I mean that you have to be able to paint a picture or have a vision of a new idea, of something different that you are trying to make people to do.

You have to be able to tell them what’s in it for them, what’s exciting about this future and what is it going to take to get there. As a storyteller, I came to appreciate the value of just telling your strategy like a story after I found that too often in business, we just talk about the numbers and market position which don’t always get people ...