Data management platform Prablu raises $1 mn in pre-Series A round

Data management platform Parablu has raised more than $1 milliona in a Pre-Series A funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilised primarily for sales and marketing, expanding distribution channels and penetrating new markets in North America, and to accelerate the engineering roadmap.
The SaaS company builds secure, enterprise-class data management solutions. The start-up has created a solution stack where data privacy is built-in, and has also forged an integration with Microsoft 365 and Google G-Suite that makes it easier and less expensive for enterprises to adopt the platform.
Parablu has its headquarters in California and has a fully-owned subsidiary in India. Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “ The company has a strong lead-generation and business development team in India, and with the fund raise, is poised to build out teams of similar strength in the US.”
