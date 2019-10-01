Data of nearly 41% Indian companies was stolen last year, says survey

A significant proportion of Indian firms might have faced data theft issues recently. Around 41 per cent of these companies saw such instances, compared to the global average of 29 per cent, showed a survey by a risk management and consultancy firm, released on Monday. India’s number is higher than other countries such as the United States (26 per cent), the United Kingdom (32 per cent) and Japan (27 per cent).

It is also worse than other emerging markets. China had 39 per cent of firms affected by data theft. It was 19 per cent and 16 per cent for Brazil and Russia, ...