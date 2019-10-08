Data processing compliance likely to delay WhatsApp Pay launch in India

The launch of WhatsApp Pay in India may get delayed as the government is unhappy with the Facebook-owned messaging platform over data processing compliance, said people in the know.

The government, on several occasions, has made it clear that Indian financial data needs to be stored exclusively onshore and if it is processed outside, it needs to be brought back in 24 hours. The sources said that both government and banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have raised concerns over a few of WhatsApp’s clauses which will possibly delay the launch, widely expected to take ...