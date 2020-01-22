JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

New York's Interups plans to acquire assets worth $8 billion in India
Business Standard

Davos 2020: Tata group leads the Indian league of brands in Global 500

11 Indian brands make it to the 2020 Brand Finance list, up from 9 last year; all except Airtel rise up the ranks

Arundhuti Dasgupta & Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The Brand Finance Global 500 released at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday appears to follow a rather predictable path when it comes to brands and rankings. Not surprisingly, the Tata group leads the band of Indian brands on the chart, followed by public sector insurer LIC (Rank 2) and Reliance (Rank 3).

While the number of Indian brands in the global 500 is up to 11 from 9 last year, the list largely mirrors its past. Globally too the numbers tell a familiar story, Amazon held on to the top spot the third consecutive year in a row and finally beat the $200 billion mark. ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 22:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU