Davos 2020: Tata group leads the Indian league of brands in Global 500

The Brand Finance Global 500 released at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday appears to follow a rather predictable path when it comes to brands and rankings. Not surprisingly, the Tata group leads the band of Indian brands on the chart, followed by public sector insurer LIC (Rank 2) and Reliance (Rank 3).

While the number of Indian brands in the global 500 is up to 11 from 9 last year, the list largely mirrors its past. Globally too the numbers tell a familiar story, Amazon held on to the top spot the third consecutive year in a row and finally beat the $200 billion mark. ...