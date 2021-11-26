DBS says banking services back to normal after 2-day outage, systems secure

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
What are in-app purchases? Are free apps really free
India's e-commerce industry set to grow 84% by 2024, says report
DBS Bank India FY21 nearly triples to Rs 312 cr, revenue up 85%
-
Singapore's DBS Group said its online banking services had been fully restored after suffering disruptions for about two days in its biggest outage since 2010, prompting the central bank to consider taking supervisory action.
In a Facebook post late on Thursday, Southeast Asia's biggest lender said customer logins and transaction activities have returned to normal pre-disruption levels since Thursday morning.
The bank's services, including its payment app, were disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday
DBS said its systems remain secure and were not a target of a cyber-attack. "We will continue to monitor and review the events of this week and are taking steps to prevent future recurrences," the bank said.
The disruption drew the ire of thousands of customers just hours after the bank, Singapore's largest, announced a fix after the first day of the outage on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU