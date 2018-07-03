DE Shaw-Reliance joint venture surrenders membership on bourses

The joint-venture between petroleum major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and global financial services firm DE Shaw has surrendered memberships at both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to separate notifications issued by the two bourses.

DE Shaw India Securities had surrendered its membership, according to a September 14, 2017, National Stock Exchange (NSE) circular. The last trading date is seen to be July 30, 2014. “Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that the surrender of trading membership has been approved by Sebi,” said a ...