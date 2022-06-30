Deadline 14 days, but time to decide on admitting insolvency cases goes on

-
ALSO READ
Lenders can invoke personal guarantees in IBC cases, says Supreme Court
IBBI draft papers to improve insolvency resolution likely out this month
Nearly half of insolvency proceedings led to liquidation rather than rescue
The Cinderella of insolvency
Some gaps in ILC recommendations on resolution process, say experts
-
Company law tribunals have 14 days to admit or reject an insolvency case, but official data shows that not one application was admitted in this period.
A discussion paper by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India lays down the time taken for admission of Section 9 applications (to start insolvency proceedings) in the last two financial years:
The resolution professional (RP) in the Anil Ambani insolvency case sought an urgent hearing of the matter, saying that it had been more than a year since a suit for recovery of Rs 1,200 crore loan was brought against the businessman.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has tried to address this issue. In the matter of JK Jute Mills Company, Limited versus Surendra Trading Company the NCLAT held that the objective of the 14-day period was to prevent delay in hearing cases.
In the matter of RP of International Recreation and Amusement Limited (IRAL), a lender of the company approached NCLAT seeking it to direct the concerned National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT) to hear the case at the earliest after the Principal Bench of the NCLT Delhi had adjourned the matter as many as 18 times since 2019. NCLAT observed that there is a need to introduce a supervisory provision. “Due to lack of supervisory jurisdiction, many aggrieved persons are compelled to file an appeal,” it held.
“Similarly in State Bank of India versus Sanjay Singhal (Promoter of Bhushan Steels) the case was admitted after 14 days of the RP report,” said Raj Bhalla, partner at MV Kini.
To tackle the delay, the IBC was amended in 2019 and the NCLTs were required to record reasons in writing for delay in the admission of applications filed by lenders. The recent amendments to the Information Utility (IU) Regulations by the IBBI were also aimed at addressing delays in the insolvency process.
Nirav Shah, partner at DSK Legal, said a lender could consider approaching the appellate authority for directions to pass orders within a specific time. A party may also consider filing a writ under Article 227 of the Constitution (which is the supervisory jurisdiction that the High Court exercises). “However, in our view, the High Court is unlikely to interfere unless grave injustice or tremendous prejudice can be demonstrated,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU