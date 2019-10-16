Deal momentum higher in September quarter: Wipro's Bhanumurthy B M

With the ramping up of large projects, Wipro is optimistic on a better performance in the second half of the financial year. Bhanumurthy B M, president and chief operating officer of Wipro, tells Yuvraj Malik and Debasis Mohapatra that most of the deals signed by the firm in recent quarters were digital in nature.

Edited excerpts: There was heavy restructuring and realignment done by the current management, with a clear push towards digital. When will these result in double-digit revenue growth numbers? Over the last 8-10 quarters, we have consistently focused on specific areas ...