Deals with Premjis, Amazon to help Biyani grow business, unlock value

The new fund raising plans of chief Kishore Biyani, aimed to help him grow his businesses, come on the heels of the Walmart- deal that gives the American retail giant an entry into Indian e-commerce space.

Biyani's fund raising initiative could also help him monetise his investments in different Ventures, experts said.



ALSO READ: Kishore Biyani's Future Group wants to become a one-stop shop

PremjiInvest, the family office of chairman Azim Premji, is reportedly in talks with to invest $250 million in the latter's flagship company.

Future is also in talks with to sell 10 per cent stake, reports said.

" is well placed to get interest of investors, whether financial or strategic investors like Amazon," said Arvind Singhal, chairman of Technopak Advisors, adding that the funds pumped in could to Biyani's consumer products business.



could not be contacted for comments.

The investment arm of also picked up five per cent stake in



ALSO READ: now has customers in 100% serviceable pin-codes in India: Jeff Bezos

Sanjay Badhe, an independent retail analyst, said the Premji deal would bring a great deal of respectability to the Future group.

"Premji must be investing in brands of Future Group for its huge line up of brands," Badhe said.



ALSO READ: Retailers look at online expansion as consumer preferences change

sold four per cent in Future Lifestyle Fashion to PE firm L Catterton.

Future Retail is the group’s retail arm, Future Consumer houses the FMCG vertical, while sells the fashion brands. The parent entity of the group is The retail group operates 2,500 stores across various formats and brands like Big Bazaar, Easyday, and HyperCity, among others.