Debt-laden Tata Motors, Vedanta see rise in credit default swaps

Spreads on the credit default swaps (CDS) of Tata Motors and Vedanta Resources have widened from their three-month average, contrary to the fall in spreads of the same instrument of other Indian companies, indicating that investors are getting nervous about the two Indian conglomerates. A CDS is the insurance premium paid by a bond holder to protect against a possible default.

Widening of spreads doesn't necessarily mean the companies are going to default, but it is a reflection of risk perception based on financials and other headwinds. Bloomberg data shows Tata Motors' ...