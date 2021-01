Decks may soon be cleared for Container Corporation privatisation

The decks may soon be cleared for the privatisation of the Container Corporation of India (Concor) with the railway ministry set to approve its new land licensing policy, which will be taken up by the Union Cabinet in 7-10 days, said a senior government official.

The policy will provide clarity on lease rates the new buyer of the company will have to pay. The government had approved strategic divestment of Concor in November 2019, but could not initiate the sale because of uncertainty caused by an increase in land licensing fee introduced by the Indian Railways, which ...