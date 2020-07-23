JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

No employee will lose job, says Air India, but cuts allowances by up to 50%

Paytm to launch stock-broking services within the next 2-3 weeks
Business Standard

Decline in order inflow at L&T does not augur well for capital goods sector

Even though it was better than what analysts had expected, it still paints a bleak picture.

Topics
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | capital goods sector | Lockdown

Ujjval Jauhari  |  Mumbai 

With Larsen & Toubro (L&T) seeing new order inflows decline by a steep 39 per cent year-on-year during the June quarter (Q1) to Rs 23,574 crore, a 13-quarter low, all eyes are on the way forward for the bellwether and the sector. Even though it was better than what analysts had expected, it still paints a bleak picture.

Looking at the decline in fresh investments, capital expenditure (capex) and deferment of order awards due to lockdowns, a fall in new orders was anticipated. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL) were anticipating order inflows of Rs 20,000 ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU