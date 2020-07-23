MNC CEOs anxious over localised lockdowns even as pandemic surges

Some of the world’s top consumer goods companies, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo, are worried about the impact of localised lockdowns in India on their business, even as the threat of community transmission of Covid-19 grows in the country. Kerala has already confirmed community transmission in the state, despite the central government denying any signs of it in the country.

India’s overall tally of cases has now crossed the 1.2-million-mark, ranked third after the US and Brazil. Localised lockdowns are in place in at least 14 states in the country to tackle the ...