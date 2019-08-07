Declining India business pulls down Cipla's Q1 growth; US sales grow

Cipla’s performance for the June quarter (Q1) was a mixed bag. While revenue growth was subdued - impacted by distributor level adjustments in India business - cost controls and better growth in the US drove operating performance and net profit.

Cipla’s domestic sales (a third of revenues) diasppointed after declining 12 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent sequentially. The company attributed the same to a conscious decision on realignment of distributors in trade generics. According to Cipla, the secondary performance, however, remained strong across key therapies with ...