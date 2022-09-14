Deep tech start-up Awiros raises $7 mn in series A from Inflexor, Exfinity

Deep tech start-up Awiros has raised $7 million in series A funding led by tech-focused VC funds Inflexor Ventures and . The round also saw participation from VedaVC, leading family offices and ultra high-net-worth individuals, said Inflexor in a statement.

Funds will be used by the start-up for product enhancement, building its own developer community and to accelerate growth and global expansion.

“Awiros is one of the fastest growing in the Video AI space in India and this funding round will help us build further momentum for global growth by increasing our market share, streamlining technical operations and investing in the R&D of existing and new product categories,” said Vikram Gupta CEO & co-founder of Awiros.

“Awiros’ approach is analogous to Android O/S which enables and empowers the customer to design and deploy AI-based solutions for their business needs quickly,” said Chinnu Senthilkumar, managing partner at .

Founded in 2015, Awiros develops an AI-based computer-vision platform primarily for video processing. The company says it offers a marketplace of Video AI “Apps” that allows its customers to discover and adopt suitable technology solutions quickly.

According to the firm, its average customer subscribes to more than 10 apps today, up from 4 in 2019.

Awiros is a device-agnostic operating system that eliminates the need for enterprise clients to upgrade, redesign, or reinstall new systems as the enterprise’s Video AI use cases increase, said the company in a statement, adding, “In the near future, Awiros aims to be the default platform for computer vision use-cases.”