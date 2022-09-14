Deep tech start-up Awiros raises $7 mn in series A from Inflexor, Exfinity

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla launches digital venture TMRW in fashion and lifestyle space
BlackSoil crosses $300 mn in venture debt deals, predicts robust market
Investment firm Stride Ventures closes second India fund at $200 mn
Accenture Ventures makes strategic investment in satellite startup Pixxel
Weave Capital launches $75 mn venture fund; aims first close at $20 mn
-
Deep tech start-up Awiros has raised $7 million in series A funding led by tech-focused VC funds Inflexor Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from VedaVC, leading family offices and ultra high-net-worth individuals, said Inflexor in a statement.
Funds will be used by the start-up for product enhancement, building its own developer community and to accelerate growth and global expansion.
“Awiros is one of the fastest growing companies in the Video AI space in India and this funding round will help us build further momentum for global growth by increasing our market share, streamlining technical operations and investing in the R&D of existing and new product categories,” said Vikram Gupta CEO & co-founder of Awiros.
“Awiros’ approach is analogous to Android O/S which enables and empowers the customer to design and deploy AI-based solutions for their business needs quickly,” said Chinnu Senthilkumar, managing partner at Exfinity Venture Partners.
Founded in 2015, Awiros develops an AI-based computer-vision platform primarily for video processing. The company says it offers a marketplace of Video AI “Apps” that allows its customers to discover and adopt suitable technology solutions quickly.
According to the firm, its average customer subscribes to more than 10 apps today, up from 4 in 2019.
Awiros is a device-agnostic operating system that eliminates the need for enterprise clients to upgrade, redesign, or reinstall new systems as the enterprise’s Video AI use cases increase, said the company in a statement, adding, “In the near future, Awiros aims to be the default platform for computer vision use-cases.”
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 10:28 IST