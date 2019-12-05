'Default' digital consumer: A path via welded worlds of online and offline

How does a customer walk the path from desire to purchase? Increasingly, by wending her way through a welded world, where the online and offline engagement that brands offer are the links in her decision making chain. Vikas Agnihotri, country director-Sales, Google India says that digital is a default option for all Indian consumers today.

Hence not only must brands inhabit both online and offline worlds and guide the customer seamlessly from search to research and purchase, purchase data reveal that digital touch points need not always follow a linear path. For instance, even ...