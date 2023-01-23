Defence, overseas markets to boost incremental growth for Solar Industries

Despite the correction from its all-time high of Rs 4,535.95 on January 3, the stock of Solar Industries is up over two per cent over the past month on expectations that new orders from the segment and uptick in overseas business will boost incremental growth and improve margins over the next couple of years. The company, which is the market leader in industrial explosives with a share of 25 per cent, has seen the highest earnings per share revisions for FY24 over the last three months, according to Macquarie Research.