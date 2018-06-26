Delay in sell-off of Tata Teleservices' enterprise biz to hit its valuation

Almost eight months after N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, sealed a deal with Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel for Tata Tele Services' consumer mobile business and also took a strategic call to exit from its enterprise business, the pain is far from over. The fate of both – a formal closure of the deal with Bharti and sale of the enterprise business is tied to approvals from Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The delay, particularly in the sale of the enterprise business, has been eroding its valuation. With the entry of Reliance Jio, which announced its entry ...