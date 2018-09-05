Delhi High Court sets aside CVC's graft inquiry against Walmart India

The has set aside an inquiry initiated by the (CVC) in relation to allegations of bribery and corruption against

This may bring to close an inquiry by the CVC against following publication of article in the Wall Street Journal that alleged bribes were paid to several government officials in India to secure real estate approvals and facilitate movement of goods through customs.

Walmart had conducted its own internal inquiry into the allegations of bribery in markets like China, India and Brazil. Last year the retail major agreed to settle bribery probe by the US government after paying $300 million fine.





In April 2016 filed a writ petition before the to quash the inquiry. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co represented Walmart India in the case.

US retail major Walmart said Tuesday that the company is in compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and global markets, including India, where it operates.



Walmart’s reaction come after the today set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's enquiry into bribery allegations against Walmart's Indian arm. “Walmart is committed to operating in a responsible and legal manner, wherever we do business. Compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and all international markets, including India, is a key priority,” said Walmart in a statement.