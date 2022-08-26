Delhivery plans to hire over 75,000 employees to expedite parcel sortation

-
ALSO READ
Delhivery posts Rs 120 crore loss in Q4; should you sell or hold the stock?
TATA Projects appoints Vinayak Pai as MD, to succeed Vinayak Deshpande
Shooting star: Ajith wins 4 gold, 2 bronze medals in shooting championships
Delhivery aims IPO for Q1 as market sentiment improves for large offerings
Delhivery makes listless debut; opens 1% higher against issue price
-
Logistics firm Delhivery on Friday announced its plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month and expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day.
Of these, over 10,000 people will be off-roll employees across Delhivery's gateways, warehouses, and last-mile delivery, the company said.
The hiring is aimed at meeting the expected higher volumes in both parcels and express part-truck load business during the festive season, it added.
The company's fully-automated mega gateway, which is equipped with the automated parcel and hub sortation at Tauru became operational in April this year.
The company said it will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters with plans to roll out a revenue payout of Rs 150-crore across all programmes.
Delhivery said it will hire 50,000 last-mile agents under its Last-Mile Agent programme alone, which offers flexible earning opportunities to all self-employed individuals, students, and retired professionals, among others.
The company said it will also strengthen its other ongoing programmes and extend capacity with an additional over 15,000 last-mile riders.
It will onboard truckers, fleet owners, and brokers through its BP business partners to expand part-truckload capacity by 50 per cent over the next few weeks.
"Alongside building delivery capacity, we have expanded our infrastructural footprint by a million sq ft in the first quarter of FY23. Additionally, we are beefing up our pan-India parcel sortation capacity by 1.5-million shipments a day to meet the heightened customer demands," said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 15:04 IST