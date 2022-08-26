JUST IN
With brand Saffola, Marico eyes Rs 850-1,000 cr food business by FY24
Delhivery plans to hire over 75,000 employees to expedite parcel sortation

Logistics firm Delhivery announced its plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month and expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Logistics firm Delhivery on Friday announced its plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month and expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day.

Of these, over 10,000 people will be off-roll employees across Delhivery's gateways, warehouses, and last-mile delivery, the company said.

The hiring is aimed at meeting the expected higher volumes in both parcels and express part-truck load business during the festive season, it added.

The company's fully-automated mega gateway, which is equipped with the automated parcel and hub sortation at Tauru became operational in April this year.

The company said it will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters with plans to roll out a revenue payout of Rs 150-crore across all programmes.

Delhivery said it will hire 50,000 last-mile agents under its Last-Mile Agent programme alone, which offers flexible earning opportunities to all self-employed individuals, students, and retired professionals, among others.

The company said it will also strengthen its other ongoing programmes and extend capacity with an additional over 15,000 last-mile riders.

It will onboard truckers, fleet owners, and brokers through its BP business partners to expand part-truckload capacity by 50 per cent over the next few weeks.

"Alongside building delivery capacity, we have expanded our infrastructural footprint by a million sq ft in the first quarter of FY23. Additionally, we are beefing up our pan-India parcel sortation capacity by 1.5-million shipments a day to meet the heightened customer demands," said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery.

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 15:04 IST

