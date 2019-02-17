Delivery dreams: Swiggy, Dunzo on aggressive expansion path in India

After the low-key launch of its local commerce pilot Swiggy Stores in Gurugram last month, Swiggy may be eyeing Pune as its next port of call. The food tech unicorn, which is expanding to a platform that delivers a wide range of products, has already started hiring for the purpose.

It plans to launch the service in Pune in April. But sources say that if Swiggy manages to corner a share of the market in Gurugram, the company could skip Pune and launch in Bengaluru instead. The timing is interesting as April is also when Google-backed Dunzo, Swiggy's competitor in the local ...