Delivery start-up Dunzo eyes unicorn status, seeks $150 million funding

Dunzo Digital Private, a delivery start-up backed by Google and operating in eight Indian cities, aims to double the amount of capital it has raised so far to extend its reach across the country and become a $1-billion revenue business in the next two years.
The app has lured people with its rapid delivery of items ranging from groceries to parcels in cities.
The Bengaluru-based firm has so far raised about $140 million to date and aims to tap investors for roughly another $150 million in 2021.
